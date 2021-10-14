Rotherham United have enjoyed a good start to the new League One campaign.

Unbeaten in five, the Millers sit in 5th-place of the League One table. With the most clean sheets and third-highest goal difference, Paul Warne will be delighted with how his side has started as he looks to continue Rotherham United’s fine form after the international break.

Here we look at Rotherham United’s top five performers so far this season, according to WhoScored…

5. Rarmani Edmons-Green – 6.92

The Huddersfield Town loanee has look really assured at the back since joining Rotherham United, and is already receiving praise for his recent performances from the fans and the staff.

After not being a first-choice centre-back when he first signed, Edmons-Green has done well to cement a first-team spot after some recent impressive performances.

4. Chiedozie Ogbene – 6.93

The Millers’ high-flying Ireland international winger has been an important asset since signing in 2019 from Brentford. His pace, drive and crosses proving to be difficult for opposition defences to handle.

Ogbene has an average of 2.2 dribbles per-game, one more than the second-highest in the Rotherham United squad.

3. Michael Ihiekwe – 7.10

Michael Ihiekwe has made 11 appearances this season, averaging 4.3 aerials won per-game, the second-highest in the squad.

The centre-half had played a key role for the Millers in the past two seasons, however, some may argue he has had a shaky start to the new season.

2. Oliver Rathbone – 7.29

The already fan favourite Oliver Rathbone has been a machine in the middle of the park so far this season. His work ethic and desire doesn’t go unnoticed and is one of the reasons why he is seen as one of the best midfielders in League One.

The summer signing from Rochdale has made the most tackles in League One with 27 to his name, and we will no doubt see that number continue to rise.

1. Michael Smith – 7.82

There really wasn’t anyone else to take the top spot. Seven goals and two assists speaks for itself as frontman Michael Smith is top of the list.

The tall striker has managed to pick up four Man of the Match awards in 11 appearances. Rotherham United will be keen to hold onto him in the January transfer window, which will benefit them in their push for promotion.