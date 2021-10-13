Charlton Athletic’s Jake Forster-Caskey has been so unfortunate with injuries so far in his career.

The midfielder missed the majority of the 2018/19 season with an interior cruciate ligament injury.

He forced his way back to full fitness last term and made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, chipping in with six goals.

However, he was dealt a cruel blow again on the penultimate game of the last campaign against Lincoln City when he suffered another anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Charlton handed him a new deal over the summer and London News Online reported in July that he will be doing some coaching work whilst he recovers.

In terms of how long he will be out of action for, Forster-Caskey said in May: “I’m probably going to miss the first few months of the season. My focus is to get fit and make a real impact next season. I’m quite a confident lad. I know I’ll come back and make an impact next season.”

He has more recently spoken on the ‘Mental Well-Balling Podcast’ and said: “This time I’m a bit more relaxed about what date exactly I’m going to come back.

“I’m taking each day and each stage of the rehab as it comes, which I think has helped me because I’ve been a bit more relaxed about everything. The physio Adam Coe has been unbelievable.”

His exact return date in unknown at this stage but there is no doubt that Charlton will slowly ease him back into action, possibly as we head into 2022.

Forster-Caskey’s influence in the middle of the park has been missed this season and Nigel Adkins will be itching to get him back as soon as possible.

The club have an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months next year so the Addicks’ fans probably haven’t seen the last of him.