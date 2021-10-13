Middlesbrough have deployed the front two of Andraz Sporar and Duncan Watmore in their last two outings.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has often utilised a 4-3-2-1 formation this season. But injuries have forced the veteran boss’ hand, with Boro now deploying a back-three.

Warnock has used a 3-5-2 formation against Sheffield United and Hull City with mixed results. The former ended in 2-0 win, whilst the latter, a 2-0 loss.

But the two up top is what has sparked the interest of the Boro manager.

Duncan Watmore and Andraz Sporar have impressed and Warnock is keen to continue with the duo leading the line.

“I thought him [Watmore] and Andraz [Sporar] looked quite sharp together against Sheffield United,” he said.

“I think when they both get up to speed, because neither of them are quite fully fit yet, then I think it could be quite exciting.”

He went on to say that there are a few elements which need to be improved.

“The second half stats [against Sheffield United], they left a bit to be desired then and I’ll have to go through that with them.

“Maybe they try a little bit too hard when they should do the simple things and help keep possession sometimes.

“But it’s nice when people want to impress that much. When they close down like they do and so on, it lifts the crowd and I don’t want them changing in that respect.”

Watmore and Sporar could again start up front when Middlesbrough take on Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon. Elsewhere, Uche Ikpeazu and Matt Crooks have played up top when needed, although it looks as though Watmore and Sporar have got the backing at the moment.

Thoughts

Duncan Watmore didn’t start the season well, but looked revitalised against Sheffield United when given another chance. He scored a wonder goal and was one of his side’s standout performers on the day. Sporar also impressed, pressing from the front and showing a few nice touches and dropping deep to help with build-up play.

It wasn’t such a recipe for success against Hull, but Warnock will be likely to give the duo another shot against Peterborough this weekend.