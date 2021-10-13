Sunderland have tied up a new deal for Elliot Embleton.

Sunderland have handed him a three-and-a-half year contract extension, as announced by their official club website.

Embleton, who is 22-years-old, is a product of the Black Cats’ academy.

He spent last season on loan at Blackpool and helped the Tangerines gain promotion to the Championship.

The midfielder has since returned to the Stadium of Light and has been a key player for Lee Johnson’s side this term.

Academy graduate

Embleton rose up through the ranks of Sunderland and was a key player for them at various youth levels.

He was also loaned out to Grimsby Town during the 2018/19 season to gain some experience.

The former England youth international has now made 33 appearances for Sunderland to date in all competitions and has chipped in with two goals and three assists.

He will be looking to get plenty more games under his belt after committing his future until 2025.

‘I’m buzzing’…

Embleton has said: “I’m buzzing to sign a new deal with the club. It’s a very proud moment for me and my family, and hopefully I can keep showing the supporters what I can do on the pitch. I’ve been here a long time, so signing this contract is special and now, I’m really looking forward to pushing on.”

What next?

He has now solely focus on performances on the pitch with his long-term future sorted.

Sunderland are in back in league action after the international break this weekend against Gillingham away.