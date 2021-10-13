Robert Snodgrass sees his West Brom deal expire next summer, but should he be handed a new contract?

Snodgrass, 34, joined West Brom midway through last season. The Scot came in under Sam Allardyce’s reign and would go on to feature eight times in the Premier League last season, though he’s featured just once in the Championship this time round.

The former Leeds United favourite has struggled for game time under Valerien Ismael, who’s only handed Snodgrass 19 minutes of Championship football this season.

Ismael’s style of play doesn’t really seem to fit in with Snodgrass’ game and so it’s left him in the doldrums of this Baggies squad, and with his contract out next summer it poses a potential debate about his future.

We asked fans on Twitter whether Snodgrass should be handed a new West Brom contract and 69.8% said ‘no’ – see the full results of the poll below: