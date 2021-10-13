Terence Kongolo has had a torrid time with injury since his move to Fulham during the 2019/20 campaign.

Kongolo, 27, was at one time a regular with the Dutch national side. The former Feyenoord man arrived in England with Huddersfield Town during the 2017/18 campaign and would eventually seal a move to Fulham, who paid upwards of £7million for the defender.

Since, Kongolo has made only two league appearances for the club. He played once in the Premier League last season after working his way back to fitness, only to be ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a knee injury which also kept him out of the side going into this season.

He was supposedly closing in on a return to action too, but the defender would run into some more bad luck last month when it was reported that he had to come off injured during a development game v Newcastle United’s development side.

That was the last we’ve heard of Kongolo’s fitness – there was no suggestion as to how serious it was or how much longer it might keep him on the sidelines for.

For Kongolo, his current situation must be a hugely frustrating one. He arrived at the club as something of a marquee signing and fans were gunning to see him in action, but a persistent knee injury has blighted his Fulham career so far and there seems to be no end in sight.

It’d be a huge achievement for the player if he could make a return to the side this season – how possible that is we don’t know, but the fact that Kongolo was nearing a return last month could suggest that we’ll see him before the season is out.

It all depends on the severity of his setback last month.