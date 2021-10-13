Despite their Papa John’s Trophy loss to Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe wasn’t too disheartened with his side.

Plymouth Argyle sit at the bottom of the Papa John’s Southern Group F table after failing to pick up any points in their first two games.

The Greens began their campaign with a 2-0 loss to League Two outfit Newport County, and five weeks later saw themselves lose to another fourth-tier side with a 3-1 loss to Swindon Town on Tuesday evening.

Lowe decided to play a side with half of it rotated and half of it first-team names.

Macaulay Gillesphey put the ball in his own net to give Swindon the lead in the first 20 minutes, which was subsequently cancelled out by a Kieran Agard goal in the 24th minute.

Plymouth Argyle were then hit by a quick fire double towards the end of the second half, with goals from Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and Harry McKirdy in the 74th and 84th minute to ensure the three points were going home with the Red and White Army.

Despite the disappointing defeat, Lowe had his positives to take from part of the game, mainly for his players.

“I thought we were good in the first half.” He told the Plymouth media team.

“They started really well but we got ourselves back into it.

“We are disappointed, we don’t want to lose any game but they’re a good little team Swindon, and play good stuff.”

Summer signing Kieran Agard scored his first goal for the Pilgrims.

“I am pleased for Kieran to get his first goal, he should have scored another one too.

“He took his goal well and I am pleased with that.”

Lowe was also full of praise for Danny Mayor, despite only playing 45 minutes.

“Danny was fantastic in the first half as well and was just getting going.”

League One table toppers Plymouth Argyle see themselves travel to the Kassam Stadium to take on Oxford United Saturday afternoon, as they look to extend their league unbeaten run to 11.

Lowe and his side will be looking to bounce back with style after Tuesday evening’s underwhelming performance and will also be looking for the positives that were taken to roll over into the league.

Star men Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie, who have 12 league goals between them, will be the expected top performers to help carry on the Pilgrims’ fine form.