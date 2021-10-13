Adan George picked up an ACL injury in pre-season with Birmingham City, having only made his league debut for Blues last season.

George, 19, is a product of the Birmingham City youth academy. The Englishman broke into the first-team last season and made his Championship debut in the opening game of the campaign.

He’d go on to spend the rest of the last campaign in Blues’ development squad before heading to Walsall on loan, though he wouldn’t feature once during his time at the club.

Going into this campaign, George was in training with the Birmingham City first-team but would pick up an ACL injury which required surgery last month.

Since, it’s been reported that the youngster faces nine to 12 months on the sidelines, potentially ruling him out for the entirety of the 2021/22 season – it remains unlikely that he’ll feature in this campaign.

It’s a huge blow for the player and the club – Blues fans saw the odd glimpse of George and he looks a decent prospect, but suffering such a major injury at such a young age is a real blow to his development.

This could’ve been the campaign where he forced his way into Lee Bowyer’s first-team plans but George’s progression has well and truly been put on the backseat.

He’s a year left on his current deal at St Andrew’s and the cub have the option of extending it by a further year. It’s a tricky one for the club to navigate, and they’ll likely want to see some progression in his fitness before considering his future.