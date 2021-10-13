Hartlepool United are keen to extend Tyler Burey’s loan from Millwall, as detailed in a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The striker’s deal expires in January and he is currently due to return to his parent club.

Dave Challinor’s side would like to keep hold of him for longer after his impressive start to life with them.

However, no official discussions have taken place at this moment in time.

Currently injured

Burey is currently out injured with a hamstring injury he sustained last month in Hartlepool’s game against Tranmere Rovers.

He has since returned to Millwall for his recovery but is poised to return in November.

Hit so far

The Lions gave the youngster the green light to move up to Victoria Park this term to get some experience under his belt.

He has been a hit with the Pools so far and has scored four goals in the eight games he has featured in.

‘We’ll see where we’re at’…

Challinor has said: “I think the way it would work will be to get Tyler up and running and see where we are at, where he’s at, where Millwall are at.

“At the start of the loan, they’d have been hoping he’d get into our first-team, do well and then see where things are in January and potentially clubs from higher up may be interested.”

What next for the Pools

Hartlepool are back in action this weekend away at Salford City.

Their home form has been immaculate but they will be hoping to start picking up more results on the road.

The Pools have made a strong start to life back in the Football League and are currently 8th in the table.