Walsall boss Matt Taylor has admitted his side are at risk of having their loan players recalled, as per a report by the Express and Star.

Walsall currently have five players in on loan at the moment.

The Saddlers’ manager recognises the fact Carl Rushworth, George Miller, Rollin Menayese, Kieran Phillips and Tyrese Shade could be recalled by their parent clubs at some point.



They are currently sat in 19th place in League Two.

Possibility of losing loanees

Taylor has said: “It’s part and parcel of the game, I’m afraid. If a player is doing well, then of course other people, other clubs – and the parent club – will be monitoring that situation.

“But if you’ve got the loan players in the building that are being monitored, you’re doing something right and they’re doing something right. It’s the nature of the beast, unfortunately.”

He added: “It’s a difficult one, but you do understand and accept when you take a player in on loan – whether it’s from a club in a higher division or your division – there’s always that possibility and, unfortunately, they might call that player back.”

Read: Released Walsall man signs for new club

George Miller

He has been a hit with Walsall since joining on loan from Barnsley in the last transfer window.

The striker has scored four goals in eight games and they will be hoping the Tykes aren’t tempted to bring him back to Oakwell in January.

Kieran Phillips

The 21-year-old has also caught the eye since he was given the green light to leave Huddersfield Town for the Saddlers in July.

He has bagged four goals in 14 matches in all competitions this term and Taylor will pray he gets to keep him until the end of the season.