Oxford United have nine players out of contract at the end of this season.

Oxford United have some decisions to make over the course of this campaign.

Players like James Henry, Elliott Moore and Mark Sykes are all in the final 12 months of their deals.

The U’s risk losing first-team players for nothing next year if they don’t address their situations in time.

Relaxed

Their boss, Karl Robinson, is relaxed at the moment and says it is up to the players to earn new contracts.

He has said, as per a report by the Banbury Cake: “There’s an awful lot (of contracts) up this summer, but there’s a lot of minutes to be played and a lot of people who can affect their own careers.

“I say to all the players: We fundamentally have the final decision, but it’s made up of what you’ve done.

“If it’s not the answer that you want it’s because you haven’t been good enough in the season, or around the building when your chances haven’t materialised.

“It’s not just what people do on a football pitch, there’s certain players who really affect other people in a positive way.”

Strong start

Oxford have made a strong start to the season and will be hoping that this is the year they finally get out of League One.

The U’s are currently sat in 7th place and have won five, drawn three and lost three out of their opening 11 matches this term.

Robinson’s side are only a point outside the Play-Offs right now.

What next?

They have had a break from the action over the past couple of weeks but are back to it this weekend at home to top of the table Plymouth Argyle.