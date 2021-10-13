Doncaster Rovers are in the hunt to sign a holding midfielder this winter, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have made bolstering that position a priority ahead of the January transfer window.

The Free Press say the Yorkshire side saw a couple of moves fall through at the back end of the summer window.

They are now eager to make a few signings in a couple of months’ time to add more experience and quality into their squad.



‘Number one on our list’…

Donny boss, Richie Wellens, has said: “When we speak about recruitment, number one on our list is a holding midfielder who can glue the team together, who knows his defensive responsibilities but is a man and is physically capable of holding midfield together.

“Our holding midfielder doesn’t need to do stepovers – it’s about playing the ball quick and efficiently.”

Tough start to the season

It has been a tough opening few months for Wellens at the Keepmoat Stadium.

His side have had a difficult start to the campaign and are currently sat bottom of the League One table.

They have only won twice out of their first 10 games this term and are three points from safety.

What next?

Doncaster have had a break from the action over the past couple of weeks but won in their last game at home to MK Dons.

They will be looking to build on that this weekend when they take on Wycombe Wanderers.

It appears they are already keeping one eye on January with a holding midfielder in their sights.