Charlton Athletic were linked with a move for Gillingham defender Jack Tucker in the last transfer window.

Charlton Athletic identified him as a target over the summer, as reported in the Sun on Sunday (29.08.21. pg. 60).

However, Gillingham managed to keep hold of him in the end.

The Addicks then opted to sign centre-back Sam Lavelle from Morecambe.

Bright future

Tucker, who is 21-years-old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has established himself as a first-team regular for the Gills over recent seasons.

‘Leave kids like that alone’…

Their boss, Steve Evans, wants him to focus on his game and ignore any speculation about his future at the club.

He has said, as per a report by Kent Online: “I think some parts of his game maybe he is listening to people tell him where he is going to go and where he is going to play.

“I think it has affected his decision making on the pitch, you just want to leave kids like that alone and let them naturally develop in their own environment.”

Nearly released

Tucker could have actually left Gillingham a couple of years ago, it has been revealed: “When we walked in he was on a note of paper to be released and he has done incredibly well.”

Story so far

He joined the Kent side at the age of seven and has risen up through their youth ranks.

The defender had loan spells at Greenwich Borough and Hastings United to get some experience before breaking into the Gills’ first-team.