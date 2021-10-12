Charlton Athletic striker Ronnie Schwartz has left the club.

Charlton Athletic have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, as announced by their official club website.

The attacker joined the Addicks in the last January transfer window but only managed to score once in 16 games in all competitions.

Schwartz, who is 32-years-old, is yet to feature for Nigel Adkins’ side this season and has now departed on a free transfer.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Danish forward has also previously had spells at Aab, Randers, Guingamp, Waasland-Beveren, Sarpsborg 08, Silkeborg and FC Midtjylland in the past.

It is a shame for him that his time in England hasn’t worked out and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going next.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter this afternoon to his departure from the club-

Well this was a utter waste of money then, horrendous business from us 😂 #cafc https://t.co/DPdQuWXrkj — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) October 12, 2021

Honestly wish Ronnie Schwartz all the best , just didn't work out for whatever reason and it's best he moves on and starts playing somewhere #cafc — Marcus Hoare (@MarcusHoare1) October 12, 2021

Correct decision but months too late #cafc https://t.co/vzGXLUyLUQ — luke harding (@lukehar04175810) October 12, 2021

This is best for him and us, we’ve cut our losses and can bring in a replacement in January who can play now hopefully #CAFC https://t.co/515OOqeCP6 — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) October 12, 2021

Too bad. Probably for the best but had such high hopes when he arrived. Best of luck in the future Ronnie — Trevor 🧀🇺🇸🔴⚪ (@CAFC_Trevor) October 12, 2021

I was really looking forward to this transfer as He is a goal scorer. Was hoping He would come good.. didn’t seem to settle in or something — Steve Montgomery (@mr_moany) October 12, 2021

Best for everyone involved in this — Danny (@dannyowen54) October 12, 2021