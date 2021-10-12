Charlton Athletic striker Ronnie Schwartz has left the club. 

Charlton Athletic have agreed to mutually terminate his contract, as announced by their official club website. 

The attacker joined the Addicks in the last January transfer window but only managed to score once in 16 games in all competitions.

Schwartz, who is 32-years-old, is yet to feature for Nigel Adkins’ side this season and has now departed on a free transfer.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Danish forward has also previously had spells at Aab, Randers, Guingamp, Waasland-Beveren, Sarpsborg 08, Silkeborg and FC Midtjylland in the past.

It is a shame for him that his time in England hasn’t worked out and it will be interesting to see where he ends up going next.

Here is how the Charlton fans have reacted on Twitter this afternoon to his departure from the club-