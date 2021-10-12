Derby County’s joint administrator Andrew Hosking has revealed that a ‘series of non-disclosure agreements’ have been released to a ‘number of interested parties’ in relation to the sale of Derby County.

Derby County’s administrators, Quantuma, have made some waves since they were brought in last month.

Hosking, managing director of Quantuma alongside Andrew Andronikou and Carl Jackson have brought some positivity unto Derby County since their entering into administration and have several parties interested in taking over the club.

There’s no indication as to who those parties are just yet, but in a statement passed on to The72 earlier today, Hosking has revealed the following:

“We have been contacted by a number of interested parties in relation to the sale of Derby County and have subsequently issued a series of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) for signature in order to proceed.

“Of those who have returned a signed NDA, several have been able to provide the necessary proof of funds we have requested to be considered as a serious bidder.

“As this is an ongoing process, we are unable to comment on the names of the individuals and organisations that have met this criteria at this time.”

This is obviously great news for Derby County and their fans. There’s seemingly been no shortage of interest in taking over the club since they entered into administration and the process appears to be moving along at a steady pace.

Who the potential buyers might be remains a mystery, but one name linked with a takeover recently was Mike Ashley.

Following his Newcastle United exit, the former Magpies owner was linked with a shock takeover of Derby County, but Hosking has said the following with regards to Ashley:

“We can however confirm that we have neither been approached by, nor have we entered into dialogue with Mike Ashley.”