Middlesbrough have endured a difficult start to their Championship campaign this season.

Middlesbrough currently occupy 15th spot in the second tier table with three wins from 11 games. During that time they have also drew a further three and lost five, scoring 11 and conceding 13.

Here we look at Middlesbrough’s top five performance so far this season, as per WhoScored…

5. Anfernee Dijksteel 6.79

Dijksteel boasts the highest tackles per game average for a defender at the club this season and is a solid option at right-back. His injury is likely to keep him out for a few months and he will be sorely missed whilst he recovers.

4. Matt Crooks 6.88

The only summer signing on this list, Crooks has made the switch from Rotherham to Middlesbrough look easy. He has two goals and an assist under his belt and would have likely have played every minute of every game if not for a wrongful red card against Reading.

3. Paddy McNair 6.92

McNair has been utilised in defence, in holding midfield and as a number 10 across the campaign and to good effect. He has one goal, has one of the highest passing success rates at the club, and is joint-top when it comes to Man of the Match awards.

2. Dael Fry 6.93

‘The Lighthouse’ as he is nicknamed has played every game for Middlesbrough so far and has been solid at the back. He has the most blocks and the most aerial duels won. Fry has formed decent partnerships with the likes of McNair, Sol Bamba and Grant Hall across the campaign already.

1. Marcus Tavernier 7.12

Middlesbrough’s standout performer this season is Marcus Tavernier. He may only have one goal and one assist in eight appearances to his name, but he has achieved the joint-most Man of the Match awards, has registered the most shots per game for the Teessiders, most tackles, and his presence is sorely missed when he doesn’t play.