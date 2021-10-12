Blackpool defender Daniel Gretarsson was forced off in Iceland’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein, potentially handing the Tangerines another injury blow.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool have endured some difficult luck with injuries of late.

Go-to goalkeeper Chris Maxwell is facing “several weeks” on the sidelines through injury, while star forward Shayne Lavery has also suffered a blow.

Now, as the Tangerines prepare to make their return to league action at the end of the week, another injury blow has emerged.

As reported by the Blackpool Gazette, Icelandic centre-back Daniel Gretarsson has suffered a head injury while on international duty. He was forced from the action after a clash of heads, meaning he had to be withdrawn 31 minutes into the comprehensive victory over Liechtenstein.

Gretarsson’s season so far

The Iceland international’s action has been limited this season. Gretarsson has been involved in just two Championship matchday squads, remaining an unused substitute on both occasions.

The 26-year-old’s only game time this season has come in the Carabao Cup. He started at the heart of defence in the 3-2 loss to Sunderland in the second round, playing all 90 minutes.

Blackpool’s other options at centre-back

Gretarsson’s injury leaves Critchley’s options at centre-back looking limited, with experienced defender Richard Keogh also currently sidelined through a groin injury.

Marvin Ekpiteta has been a mainstay in the side, but left-back James Husband was forced to come in at centre-back when Keogh came off.

Oliver Casey is another option at centre-back, but he hasn’t been named in a matchday squad since the loss to Millwall in late-August, so we could see Husband deputise in the middle of the back four once more.