Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has said no players will be leaving on loan before the January transfer window.

Despite the fact the transfer window is closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to do business with non-league sides.

It gives players who may be out of favour the chance to head out and pick up action on loan elsewhere, with many clubs looking to do so. However, one club that is not looking to do so is Wigan Athletic.

Some of Wigan’s young talents have been watching on from the sidelines during their strong start to the season, but the Latics will not be looking to send them out on loan.

As quoted by Wigan Today, manager Leam Richardson has said nobody will be heading out on loan before the January window. However, he insisted that he and the club are aware young players need game time to help their development.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think where we were in the summer, and putting our final bits together to last until January, it was important that everyone stuck with us. But at the same time, we know we have some very good young players here who will only benefit from playing more football.

“We felt it was important to keep them around us for now, to get to know the standards, the habits and the ethos in what we want to build.

“In the short term, nobody will be going out before January.