Ricky-Jade Jones is one of Peterborough United’s top young talents, but injury has limited his game time this season.

Jones, who is still only 18, has been in and around the Peterborough United first-team for around two years now.

Despite his youth, he has already notched up 34 appearances for the Posh’s senior side, chipping in with five goals and one assist in the process.

However, he is yet to be tested in the Championship after an injury struck him down in the early stages of the campaign.

Ricky-Jade Jones was forced off just 18 minutes in a Carabao Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle after suffering knee ligament damage, and he has been sidelined since.

Jones’ injury alongside a severe hamstring injury to Jack Marriott has left Peterborough United’s options at the top of the pitch looking limited, with Jonson Clarke-Harris currently serving a ban.

So, when could we be seeing Posh’s rapid starlet back in action?

When Jones suffered the injury in early August, 12 weeks was the estimated length of the absence. Recently, chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said Posh are set to have the striker back by December.

It aligns with the first estimated return date of early-mid November, so it will be hoped that Jones can make his return to action around then as Posh look to fend off relegation to League One after returning to the second-tier earlier this year.