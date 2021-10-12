Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is out of contract at the end of the season.

Grabban, 33, is in his fourth season at Nottingham Forest. The Englishman has featured well over 100 times in the Championship for Forest, scoring 46 goals to date including four so far in this campaign.

Last season though, and to a degree this season, Grabban has come under some scathing criticism from Forest fans – last season was a real slog for Forest under Chris Hughton but Steve Cooper has arrived now, and given fans and indeed Grabban some new life.

Grabban has scored three since Hughton’s exit and twice since Cooper has taken the hot-seat. But at 33-years-old, should Grabban be handed a new deal at the City Ground?

It’s a tricky one for the club to navigate – Grabban is certainly a valued servant to the club and has given them plenty of goals in his time there, but he’s ageing now, and there’s the sense that Forest really need a clear-out of the old guard to get up to speed in the Championship.

We asked fans on Twitter whether Grabban should be handed a new Nottingham Forest deal, and 59.2% said ‘no’ – see the full results of the poll below: