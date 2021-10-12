Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is expecting a tough game against Northampton Town this weekend.

Mansfield Town are winless in their last nine games in the league.

The Cobblers are also in a bit of a slump at the moment and haven’t won in their last four matches.

Speaking ahead of this Saturday’s clash to the the Stags’ official website, Clough has delivered his verdict on their next opponents:

“(Northampton are) a strong, physical side. I think they’re adapting very well to life back in League Two.

“Of the teams that have come down (from League One), they’ve kept quite a few players, so they have a nucleus of League One players, which gives them a certain amount of quality.

“I think they’ve had some very good results so far this season.”

Team news

Mansfield have had a few players out injured over recent times which hasn’t helped their cause.

Defender Ferrend Rawson will be back for the Northampton game after serving his suspension.

Oli Hawkins and Ryan Maris are both doubts though, whilst Will Forrester, Ryan Stirk, Richard Nartey, Kellan Gordon, Stephen Quinn and Tyrese Sinclair remain out.

As for Northampton, they have seen Jon Guthrie and Michael Harriman return to action over recent games which has been a boost.

Important game



Mansfield are currently 21st and will be desperate to start climbing up the league table.

Clough’s side are only two points above the relegation zone as it stands.

Northampton find themselves in 14th place after a few disappointing results but are still only two points off the Play-Offs.

They were relegated from League One last term and will be eyeing a top seven finish as a minimum this season.