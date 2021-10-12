Bradley Dack is one of Blackburn Rovers’ standout players, but injury struggles in recent seasons have kept him out of the picture.

Dack, 27, has cemented his place in the hearts of Blackburn Rovers supporters since arriving at Ewood Park in July 2017.

Across all competitions, the attacking midfielder has played 131 times for Rovers, netting a thoroughly impressive 49 goals from midfield. As well as that, he has also chipped in with 24 assists.

However, over the second half of the 2019/20 campaign and for much of the 2020/21 campaign, Dack has been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

Dack first suffered an ACL injury in December 2019 and had to wait a year before returning to action. Then, three months after coming back into the side, he was hit with a second ACL injury, which is still keeping him out to this day.

Now, we take a look at where Dack is in his road to recovery.

Three weeks ago, the Lancashire Telegraph reported that the former Gillingham attacking midfielder is still some time away from making his return to action. It is said that a return to action is “pencilled in” for the end of the year, so it awaits to be seen when he returns.

As one of Blackburn Rovers’ standout players since signing, a return to action for Bradley Dack would be huge for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Rovers are looking to mount a push for promotion this season, so it will be interesting to see if Dack can make a return and help the side in their efforts to finally earn a top-six finish.