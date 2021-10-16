Fulham return to action on Saturday as they host QPR in the West London Derby.

Marco Silva’s side currently come off the back of a 4-1 thrashing against Coventry and need to make amends sooner rather than later.

As for QPR they recently beat Preston North End 3-2 and find themselves one place off Fulham in 6th. Ilias Chair has recently found his scoring touch and will be one to watch for Fulham, the Moroccan has scored three goals in his last two games.

There are no new injury concerns for Fulham – midfield duo Nathaniel Chalobah and Tom Cairney are expected to be involved today, whilst Kenny Tete and Fabio Carvalho remain sidelined. Terrence Kongolo is also ruled out but is featuring for the development side.

Rest of Silva's #FFC team news sees Chalobah available after a hamstring issue, but Carvalho and Tete are not yet ready to return. Kongolo to play for U23s to build minutes. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) October 15, 2021

Following Fulham’s poor performance last time out we expect to see some changes to the starting XI, here is how we predict Fulham to line up against QPR.

Predicted XI (4-2-3-1)

(GK) Gazzaniga

(RB) Odoi

(CB) Tosin

(CB) Ream

(LB) Bryan

(CM) Seri

(CM) Reed

(RW) Wilson

(CAM) Decordova-Reid

(LW) Kebano

(ST) Mitrović

How to watch

For fans unable to attend Craven Cottage, they will sill be able to watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event. The fixture has been moved forward to 12:30pm on Saturday.

Score prediction

We expect a tough encounter against two well drilled teams. Mark Warburton’s side have picked up seven points from their five away games and have been involved with 20 goals in that time.

As for Fulham they are currently on a six game unbeaten run against QPR that goes back to 2016. Fulham will be hoping for all three points and know that a positive result could put them in the top two for a few hours.

Fulham 2-1 QPR