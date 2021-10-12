Millwall loanee Tyler Burey is expected to link up with Hartlepool United again as early as next month.

The youngster has been out of action with a hamstring injury but is hoping to be back in November, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Burey, who is 20-years-old, was loaned out to Hartlepool in August on a deal until January.

Millwall gave him the green light to head into League Two to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He made a dream start to life with the Pools and chipped it with three goals in seven games.

Injury blow

However, injury struck in early September in a league game against Tranmere Rovers and he has since returned to Millwall for his recuperation.

Hartlepool have been unlucky with injuries since making their return to the Football League but that hasn’t impacted them too much on the pitch.

Their boss, Dave Challinor, has said: “When you’re missing important players like we are, it’s going to be a test of the squad but you’ve got to believe the squad is strong enough to get through that stage for however long it might be.

“We have lost important players, it’s obvious to everybody and we’ve got to get on with it. When the weeks pass by, we’ll be closer and closer to players returning.”

More on Burey

Burey started his career at AFC Wimbledon and rose up through their youth ranks before playing five times for their first-team.

Millwall then swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since made 16 appearances for the Lions in all competitions over recent seasons.

Hartlepool landed him this past summer and hope he is back scoring goals for them again soon.