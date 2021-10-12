Stoke City’s long-serving midfielder Joe Allen is among the players who see their contract with the Potters expire next summer.

The Wales international has been with Stoke City since the summer of 2016, when the Potters brought him in from Liverpool.

Allen has been a mainstay in the side for the vast majority of his time with the club since joining. As well as notching up a hefty 185 appearances for the club, he was also named captain prior to the start of the 2021/22 campaign following Ryan Shawcross’ departure.

However, he saw a limited amount of action last season, owing to two significant injuries.

Allen had to wait until Boxing Day 2020 to make his first appearance of the 2020/21 season after rupturing his achilles tendon earlier in the year. He also missed the latter stages of the season through a hamstring injury, limiting him to 18 league appearances.

The 31-year-old has only missed three games this campaign, but fans are pretty divided on his future.

With Allen’s contract expiring at the end of the current campaign, we asked fans on Twitter if the long-serving midfielder deserves a new contract, to which 57% of fans said “no” – see the full results below: