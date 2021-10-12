Blackburn Rovers released midfielder Stefan Mols in the summer and now, he has completed a move to Warrington Town.

At the end of the 2020/21 campaign, midfielder Stefan Mols was let go by Blackburn Rovers.

He played only once for the club’s senior side after making his way through the youth academy, playing plenty of football for their U21s and U18s before his departure.

Now, following his summer release, it has been confirmed that the 22-year-old has found a new club.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Mols has completed a move to Warrington Town. The Northern Premier League side confirmed the former Blackburn man’s arrival on Tuesday, bringing him in on a free transfer.

He goes straight into the squad and could even make his debut tonight when the Yellows face Nantwich Town.

Life after Blackburn

With his time at Ewood Park now in the past, Mols will be looking to forge a career for himself in the game after learning his trade in the Championship side’s youth setup. He also picked up experience out on loan, spending time with Spanish side Intercity FC.

It will ve interesting to see if Mols can impress with Warrington and work his way back into the Football League after leaving Blackburn Rovers.

Situation at Warrington

As it stands, Warrington sit in 5th place in the Northern Premier League.

A victory will see them close the gap on Bamber Bridge in 4th place and could move them to within seven points of current table-toppers Matlock Town.