DerbyshireLive reporter Steve Nicholson believes Mike Ashley would ‘tick quite a few boxes’ as a potential buyer of Derby County.

Ashley finally sold Newcastle United this month and soon after, he was linked with a shock takeover of Derby County.

The Rams are in search of buyers after entering into administration last month and so far, a lot of unnamed parties have shown an interest in taking over.

Ashley hasn’t publicly confirmed reports linking him with Derby County, and it’s uncertain whether he’ll look for a return to football ownership after leaving Newcastle United.

But the business tycoon certainly has money, and he has recent experience too. Giving his view on the links, Nicholson wrote in an online Q&A earlier today:

“Mike Ashley certainly has the money, he would certainly pass the EFL Owners’ test having owned Newcastle United for years, and according to those who follow Newcastle closely he would put the club back on a sounder financial footing. So he would tick quite a few boxes.”

Ashley was controversial to say the last at Newcastle United. Fans wanted him gone for a long time and have since warned Derby County supporters of the perils that Ashley could potentially bring to Pride Park.

Another name being linked with a Derby County takeover is Marcus Evans – the former Ipswich Town chairman is said to have a ‘firm interest’ (Sun on Sunday, 10.10) in the Rams, though he was a contested figure at his previous club too.

Nevertheless, Derby County certainly have interest and saving the club should be the most important thing to fans right now – the Rams resume Championship duties with a trip to Preston this weekend.