After losing to Reading in the play-off semi-final a season before, Fulham gained promotion to the Premier League in the 2017/18 season.

Fulham finished just two points off 2ndplace and had to settle for a play-off spot. After seeing off Derby County in the semi-final, a Tom Cairney goal was the only difference in the final and secured Fulham a 1-0 win over Aston Villa.

With Fulham going 23 games unbeaten, Slaviša Jokanović would have a few decisions to make to his starting XI.

We take a look at the Fulham team that started against Aston Villa and we see where they are now.

(GK) Marcus Bettinelli

From the Fulham youth academy Bettinelli was at the club since 2010. He appeared 103 times for the club and managed to keep a clean sheet in the play-off final, most notably making a save from a Jack Grealish run.

Bettinelli did not start this season and was second choice behind David Button, but due to his poor for he was given his chance. The 29-year-old had a loan spell at Middlesbrough last season where he played 41 times for them and has recently made a shock move to rivals Chelsea where he was on the bench in their Super Cup triumph.

(RB) Ryan Fredericks

Fredericks featured 106 times for Fulham between 2015 to 2018, he was bought in from Bristol City and could play anywhere on the right hand side. Cyrus Christie joined the club in January of the promotion season but Fredericks managed to keep his place in the starting XI.

Following Fulham’s promotion, he left the club on a free transfer due to not being able to sort out contract terms, he joined West Ham where he has played 57 times in the league and scored two goals.

(CB) Denis Odoi

One of the few players that still remain at the club, Odoi was sent off in the final 20 minutes of the game for a second yellow card foul. Odoi is a bit of a cult hero and is remembered for scoring the winner in the play-off semi-final and controlling the ball with his back on his debut.

The 33-year-old has been at the club since 2016 and has featured 136 times. Odoi’s versatility to play anywhere in the back four has also been very helpful for Fulham.

(CB) Tim Ream

Another defender who has been at the club for several years, Ream has appeared an impressive 186 times for Fulham. Having also appeared 46 times for his country USA, Ream has shown consistency throughout his career.

Ream still find himself in the starting XI and captains the side whilst Cairney is out.

(LB) Matt Targett

A loan signing from Southampton, Targett joined the club in the January transfer window and proved a solid addition for Fulham. He made 18 appearances for Fulham and score one goal.

With Fulham failing to agree a deal for Targett in the summer they instead opted to sign Joe Byran. Since then Targett has moved to Aston Villa in 2019 where he is their starting left back.

(CDM) Kevin McDonald

The holding midfielder sadly left the club in the summer due to getting a life threatening illness. McDonald had a great career with Fulham and was involved in both promotion seasons.

He made 116 appearances for Fulham in his five-year span at the club and was also given a chance for the Scotland national team.

(CM) Stefan Johansen

Another fan favourite, Johansen was a tireless midfielder who did not shy away from a tackle. He joined the club in 2016 from Celtic and played 126 games for Fulham, he was also involved in both promotion seasons.

Johansen did have spells with West Brom and QPR on loan before making a permanent move to the latter. He has become QPR captain and has helped his side move into the play-offs, he also appeared 55 times for his country Norway before retiring in March.

(CM) Tom Cairney

The Fulham captain and the only goalscorer of the day, Cairney has captained Fulham to two promotions and is seven appearances away from 200 league appearances.

The midfielder has scored 35 goals for the club but has not been able to add to that in the past year due to ongoing injuries. Some would argue that Cairney has reached legendary status for Fulham since his arrival from Blackburn in 2015.

(RW) Aboubakar Kamara

The only real tough decision Jokanovic had to make was who he would start on the right wing. Kamara was picked ahead of Lucas Piazon, Floyd Ayite and Neeskens Kebano and played 77 minutes before being substituted.

Kamara has had is bust ups with players and managers and has had loan spells away from the club with Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor and French side Dijon. He has since completed a permanent move to Greek side Aris where he has appeared six time and scored one goal. He recently made his international debut for Mauritania as well.

(ST) Aleksandar Mitrović

The Serbian striker joined the club on deadline in January from Newcastle where he played 17 games and scored 12 goals. Fulham made the deal permanent following promotion and Mitrović has since scored 50 more goals.

Currently the joint top scorer in the Championship, Mitrović also picked up that accolade last time Fulham were in this division. Having found his goal scoring touch for Fulham again, he has also proved he can do it on an international scale where he become Serbia’s all-time top goal scorer in March.

(LW) Ryan Sessegnon

From the Fulham youth academy, Sessegnon broke into the team in 2016 and had a season to remember a year later. Having assisted Cairney for the winning goal, he also scored 15 goals and picked up the Championship Player of the season.

Sadly, for Sessegnon, he has not lived up to that potential since his move to Tottenham in 2019. Having been shipped out to Hoffenheim on loan last season, Sessegnon has only made six league appearances for Spurs and currently finds himself only getting minutes in the UEFA Europa Conference League.