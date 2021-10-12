Derby County have appealed against their 12-point deduction for entering into administration.

It was confirmed yesterday that Derby County are appealing against their 12-point deduction for entering into administration last month.

Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (10.10) that the club were set to do so, based upon the argument that Covid had negatively impacted upon their gate revenue, and that the club were being ordered to submit their last six years of books to prove so.

Now, writing on the matter, DerbyshireLive reporter Steve Nicholson said in an online Q&A:

“That is now in the hands of an independent arbitration panel who will consider representations from both parties before making a determination.”

Wigan Athletic were dealt the same punishment last year and it subsequently saw them relegated into League One ahead of the last campaign.

The Latics though were unsuccessful in their bid to appeal their points deduction and remain in the Championship, amid controversy regarding how the club entered into administration.

“Wigan Athletic were unsuccessful in their attempt and so it will be interesting to see the outcome of this appeal,” Nicholson continued.

“Derby must feel they have a good case. What I will say is the appeal needs to be sorted as quickly as possible because we don’t want another drawn-out saga.”

The Rams are already involved in an ongoing feud with the English Football League regarding Derby County’s breaching of financial regulations, which still looks set to end in a 9-point penalty.

Should that be dealt, or rather when that is dealt, Derby County could be facing a total of 21-points deducted for this campaign, not to mention their suspended 3-point penalty for a late payment of players last season.

Despite the drama, Derby’s administrators continue to make positive moves in the right directions, and give fans hope of a future.

Up next for Wayne Rooney’s side is a trip to Preston North End this weekend.