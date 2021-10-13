Blackpool have enjoyed their return to the Champion following 15 points in their opening 11 matches.

Neil Critchley’s second season as a manager has started strongly. The Seasiders currently sit 12th with four wins under their belt already. Their recent form of 10 points from their last five matches has helped them climb from the relegation zone up to mid-table.

Here we look at Blackpool’s top five performers so far this according to WhoScored…

5. Chris Maxwell – 6.77

The Welsh shot-stopper has started every match this season. He has maintained his place after starring in the Pool’s promotion season.

Maxwell has conceded 14 goals in the league this season, only nine teams have conceded less. Critchley has made him number one since his arrival, and the former Wrexham goalkeeper has repaid his faith.

4. Josh Bowler – 6.80

Bowler joined the Tangerines this summer from Everton and has exploded into form. He came off the bench for his debut to assist a late equaliser on the opening day of the season.

Since then, he remained a fan favourite with his standout performances. However, his most memorable moment was his excellent solo goal that made the Tangerines beat Fulham 1-0.

3. Richard Keogh – 6.80

A surprise entry for Blackpool fans, Keogh makes number three. The Republic of Ireland veteran has had some underwhelming performances this campaign – most notably against Coventry City.

However, he has recovered to become a consistent player for Critchley. He offers Championship experience and has now become one of the first names on the team sheet.

2. Keshi Anderson – 6.89

Another Critchley signing, Anderson has starred since his arrival in June 2020. However, this season he has come into his own.

He is six appearances off matching last season’s tally. This highlights how he’s taken his opportunities this season and become a player Blackpool can rely on this season.

1. Marvin Ekpiteta – 6.96

Mr reliable comes in at number one. Despite missing three matches, Ekpiteta has been ranked by WhoScored as Blackpool’s best player this season.

He has been key since Critchley took charge of the club, forming a formidable partnership with Dan Ballard last season. However, this campaign he has helped to cover Keogh’s lack of pace and became their leader in the back-line.