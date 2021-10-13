After a fairly strong start, Barnsley have since suffered a poor run of form in the Championship season.

Markus Schopp has now been at the reigns for over three months, and in that time has seen his side perform poorly in the league which has lead to one win, four draws and five losses in the league so far this season.

Barnsley fans will hope Schopp can turn the fortunes around after the current international break.

Despite the many negatives, there have been some shining lights to Barnsley this season. Here we look at Barnsley’s top five performers so far this season, as per WhoScored.

5. Liam Kitching – 6.65

The Scot has been solid in his breakthrough season at Oakwell, helping Barnsley to a clean sheet in their victory against Coventry.

He was suspended for three games after a violent conduct charge in the match against the Sky Blues and has impressed again upon his return to the Starting 11.



4. Callum Styles – 6.73

The young player of the season last season, Styles has had a quieter start to the current campaign but still continues to be a star player for Barnsley. He currently has one assist and one goal so far this season.

This season has shown off her versatility as he has played centre-midfield as well as left-wing-back, where he shone last season.

3. Callum Brittain – 6.81

Like his namesake Styles, he has had a quiet season so far, with him not yet registering any goal contributions. Brittain has still impressed nevertheless with his defensive contributions, with some good blocks and challenges to help prevent any goals from being conceded.

2. Bradley Collins – 6.92

Arguably Barnsley’s Player of the Season so far, Collins has already saved two penalties with a 100% record. He has kept them in many games this season with his fine shot-stopping and closing down attacking players. Barnsley would be far worse without Collins in their team.

1. Michal Helik – 7.19

Barnsley’s rock at the back for last season as well as this season so far. Helik has won seven duels this season and has done well to keep an injury-prone and constantly-changing defence stable. He has also provided leadership from the back as well as a threat from set-pieces, tho is yet to score this season.