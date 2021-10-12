The72Column is a brand new addition to The72’s content output, where we discuss, debate and dissect major talking points within the English Football League.

Birmingham City backtracking

Birmingham City find themselves in 16th-place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games of the Championship season – one point less than what they claimed at this stage under Aitor Karanka last season.

Despite the respite under Lee Bowyer towards the end of last season, Blues find themselves at a turning point once again – winless in five having lost four of those, and with 14 games standing between them and the January transfer window.

It was at this stage where Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic dropped off during the 2019/20 season, so are we about to see the same happen with Birmingham City?

Blackpool’s resurgence

Blackpool looked like relegation fodder after their slow start to the season. But three wins in their last four, four wins in their last six and just one defeat in those six has thrust them up the Championship table.

They went into this October international break in 12th-place of the table and have some winnable fixtures on the horizon, with Nottingham Forest up next followed by Reading and Preston – a few more points in the next few weeks could have Seasiders dreaming of a top-half finish, and potentially more.

Middlesbrough’s crossroads

Middlesbrough finished 10th in the Championship last season. They were in and around that final play-off spot throughout the campaign but ultimately didn’t have enough.

This time round, they’ve gone a step back, sitting in 15th-place of the Championship table after the opening 11 games and looking no more than a mid-table outfit at best.

Neil Warnock has come under some criticism this season and both he and his club look to be at a crossroads – how far, realistically, will Boro go under Warnock? And how much longer will both draw out the current predicament at the Riverside?