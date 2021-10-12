Bradford City will not be bringing in a free agent ‘keeper despite an injury to Sam Hornby, it has emerged.

Injury update on Hornby – and why #bcafc will not be bringing in another keeper …@Bradford_TandA https://t.co/bfqvaKWH22 — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) October 12, 2021

Experienced shot-stopper Richard O’Donnell has been Derek Adams’ go-to option in between the sticks this season.

The 33-year-old has started all 11 League One games so far this season, helping keep three clean sheets in the process. It has meant Sam Horby has only found action in the EFL Trophy, makinig two appearances this campaign.

However, now that Hornby has suffered a facial injury, O’Donnell is the only senior ‘keeper on the books at Valley Parade.

Despite that, the Bantams will not be looking to bring in a free agent to provide some cover and competition in the absence of Hornby.

Bradford City opted against naming a goalkeeper on the bench for their 0-0 draw against Newport County at the weekend. If Adams wants to bring one in, he will have to bring someone up from the youth setup.

Adams’ comments on free agents

After Bradford City offloaded Ollie Crankshaw, Adams stated that the club were open to bringing a free agent to Valley Parade as a result of the incoming funds as part of the Crankshaw deal.

However, it seems those funds will not be getting spent on some goalkeeping cover.

It will be interesting to see if the Bantams’ free agent search ends up in someone coming in before the January transfer window.