Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith has said contract talks are yet to take place as he moves closer to the end of his deal at Hillsborough.

In the early stages of the season, loaned-in shot-stopper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has been Darren Moore’s go-to man in between the sticks at Hillsborough.

Joe Wildsmith has spent much of the campaign the number two, while Cameron Dawson was sent out on loan to Exeter City.

Now, an insight into Wildsmith’s contract situation has emerged.

As it stands, the Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate will see his contract expire at the end of the season, bringing an end to his long-term affiliation with the Owls.

So far, Wildsmith is yet to hold talks with the Wednesday hierarchy about his new deal. Speaking with Yorkshire Live, he insisted his full focus is on on-pitch matters.

However, he insisted that it will come to a time where he needs to know what’s next for him. Here’s what he had to say on the matter

“There have not been any conversations as of yet.

“I’m just focusing on playing as many games as possible here.

“I’m sure there will be a conversation that happens, probably before January or something like that. There’s nothing really that has happened behind the scenes.

“I’m a Sheffield lad and my family are here but if it’s not right for me or the club then that’s what it is. That’s a conversation that needs to be had this season before it gets too late and we will see what happens.”

Wildsmith’s involvement this season

The 25-year-old’s only outings before last weekend have come in the EFL Trophy. He kept a clean sheet in the 3-0 win over Newcastle United’s U22s and helped Sheffield Wednesday defeat Mansfield Town earlier this month.

In League One, he started in the 1-0 win over Bolton Wanderers with Peacock-Farrell away on international duty.

A chance to break into the starting XI

Having kept a clean sheet in his only League One outing so far, it will be interesting to see if Wildsmith retains his spot in the side once Peacock-Farrell returns.

The Burnley loanee has made errors leading to goals this season, so it awaits to be seen if he comes straight back into the starting XI.