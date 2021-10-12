Blackburn Rovers will have to go above their wage structure if they want to keep star forward Ben Brereton Diaz, according to reports.

Watching Ben Brereton Diaz’s stock rise over the course of 2021 has been fascinating.

Much of his time since arriving at Blackburn Rovers for £6m has been underwhelming, but he has become a star for the Ewood Park outfit and the Chile national side in recent months.

As a result, he has been attracting interest from elsewhere, with Sevilla most recently said to be keen as he enters the final year of his deal.

A “Mexican stand-off” in contract negotiations with players at Blackburn Rovers has been revealed by CEO Steve Waggott, with Brereton Diaz among those yet to agree terms.

Now, as per a report from Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers will likely have to go above their current wage structure if they want to secure the 22-year-old’s services beyond the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

His continued goalscoring exploits and rise in popularity in both England and Chile are attracting plenty of interest, so it remains to be seen if Rovers are able to tie him down to a new contract or if they end up losing him at some point in the next year.

The option for a further 12 months

Thankfully for Blackburn, they do hold the option to extend his contract by a further year next summer if an agreement isn’t reached. #

That should remove the possibility of losing him for nothing, which will come as a relief to the Championship side.

A similar saga unfolding?

If a fresh contract can’t be reached, Rovers could look to cash in on Brereton Diaz while they can to avoid losing him on the cheap. The situation is showing similarities to the recent saga surrounding Adam Armstrong, who ended up joining Southampton.