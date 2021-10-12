Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell has been sidelined since the start of last season.

The defender, 27, featured in Sheffield United’s opening two games of the last Premier League season before picking up what’d prove to be a serious knee injury.

The Englishman underwent surgery and was on his road to recovery before having to undergo a second operation over the summer, which has since put his return on ice.

There’s been few updates regarding his injury. O’Connell is the only long-term absentee for the Blades this season and was not involved in pre-season upon Slavisa Jokanovic’s arrival, having had to spend time in the US for his surgery.

Will O’Connell feature for Sheffield United this season?

Reports have suggested that O’Connell faces a further ‘six to 10 months’ on the sidelines – that was following news of his second injury in July so at the earliest, O’Connell could make his return after the New Year but he could also be sidelined right up until the season finale.

His absence last season proved a blow to Chris Wilder. O’Connell was a key component of the way Sheffield United played under their previous manager, having featured over 150 times in the league for the club.

Since, Jokanovic has put together a new-look Sheffield United, but he’s still working with a lot of the old guard left over from the Wilder years.

And it’s proved a difficult start to life back in England for Jokanovic whose side sit in 14th-place of the Championship table.

O’Connell is contracted at Sheffield United until 2023 and so he certainly has this season to recover, and he can hopefully make his return sometime next year.