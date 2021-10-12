Former QPR and Swansea City man Wayne Routledge has retired.

The winger has announced he is calling time on his playing career on his Twitter page (see tweet below).

It’s time… Retirement is a strange word, when all you know is this! It’s made me who I am today.

Routledge has decided to hang up his boots at the age of 36.

His contract at Swansea expired at the end of last season and he decided not to sign an extension with the Championship club.

Early career

The ex-England youth international started his career at Crystal Palace and went on to break into their first-team as a youngster.

Tottenham Hotspur then snapped him up in 2005 before he embarked on spells at Portsmouth, Fulham, Aston Villa and Cardiff City.

QPR promotion

QPR signed him in 2009 and helped the R’s gain promotion to the Premier League in his second season at the club under Neil Warnock.

He made 49 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops and chipped in with seven goals from the wing.

Newcastle United then lured him away from London and he spent a couple of seasons in the North East, part of which he actually spent back on loan at QPR.

Swansea spell

Routledge was on the books at Swansea for the past 10 seasons up until this past summer.

He played 304 games altogether for the Welsh side and managed 33 goals.

The veteran helped the Swans win the League Cup in 2013 when they beat Bradford City at Wembley.