Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt believes his side are the best in League One.

Bolton Wanderers currently sit 8th in the table and are two points outside the Play-Offs.

They were promoted from League Two at the first time of asking last season.

Evatt seems confident they have what it takes to get back-to-back promotions this term.

‘We’re the best team in the league’…

Speaking after their game against Sheffield Wednesday last time out, he said, as per a report by The Bolton News:

“I expect us to be number one. I expect us to be first.

“I think we’re the best team in the league. People will say that’s arrogance, that’s overconfidence, but on performances I believe we’re the best team in the league. We should have won all those games.”

Season so far

Bolton have played some attractive football so far this season but are below where they want to be.

They have won five, drawn three and lost four out of their opening 12 games.

Summer recruitment

The Trotters had a busy past summer as they bolstered their ranks in preparation for this campaign, bringing in the likes of Josh Sheehan, George Johnston and Dapo Afolayan (on a permanent).

They acquired nine new faces in the end and their additions have gelled together quickly.

What next?

Bolton take on top of the table Wigan Athletic this weekend and it will be interesting to see how they get on against the in-form Latics.

Evatt is confident his side can compete up there with the best in the third tier and he will be eager to make a statement against their local rivals on Saturday.