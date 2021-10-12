Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann is backing manager Neil Cox to turn their form around.

Scunthorpe United have made a poor start to the season and are currently bottom of the Football League.

The Iron have won just once out of 11 matches so far this term and were battered 6-1 by Harrogate Town last time out.

That has sparked their chairman to release a statement on their official club website.

‘Focused on the job’…

Swann is still behind Cox and has said: “Neil is focused on the job in hand and, being a local lad, it hurts even more when he loses matches and he needs your support now, more than ever, as we try and produce better performances, which will give us the opportunity to win games and move up the table.

“He can’t do that without your support and even though he knows there will be times when you vent your anger at him for those poor results, he wants to see the other side of that when we win and that is why he wanted to manage this, his hometown club.”



Read: Scunthorpe United fans react to heavy defeat to Harrogate Town

Cox’s tenure so far

He was appointed in August 2020 and the Iron finished just above the relegation zone last season.

The 50-year-old has won 21.5% of games so far in charge of the Glanford Park club.

Prior to his move to the League Two side, he had previously managed non-league side Leek Town and had held coaching roles at AFC Wimbledon and Notts County.

What next

Cox has the backing of the chairman and Scunthorpe are back in action this weekend at home to top of the table Forest Green Rovers.