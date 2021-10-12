Turkish media tycoon Acun Ilicali is being linked with a Hull City buyout – but what do we know about the 52-year-old?

Hull City fans could soon be welcoming the end of the Allam reign at their club. Takeover rumours have been circulating at the club for some time, coming and going with every season it seems.

And those rumours are once again flying with Ilicali being strongly linked with a takeover – the Turk himself has spoken of his desire to take control of the Tigers, and embed a Turkish culture throughout the club and its staff.

So what do we know about Ilicali?

Ilicali began his working life as a sports reporter in Turkey at the age of 22. Soon after he formed his own media company, Acun Medya, and he quickly rose to fame and wealth.

Acun Medya and Ilicali himself became widely popular among Turkish viewers – he adopted some globally recognised shows like Deal or No Deal?, The Voice, and Fear Factor, and produced his own Turkish version of them.

The company continued to grow, adopting several independent news channels in Turkey before branching out into the world. Today, Acun Medya produces TV content in four continents and more than 10 countries.

But Ilicali has only recently branched out into the world of football – last season he became a partner with Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard which quickly came to an end, before he made his desire to own a football club in England public.

Often these characters come into headlines with previous baggage, controversies and so on. From what we can gather though, Ilicali seems a genuinely hard-working, intelligent and ambitious businessman.

Of course, we don’t know everything there is to know about Ilicali, but he could yet be the man to stabilise Hull City and eventually deliver them to the Premier League.