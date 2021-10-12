Tamworth have signed Callum Cockerill-Mollett following his departure from Walsall.

The non-league side have handed a deal to the left-back, as per the Southern Football League website.

Cockerill-Mollett, who is 22-years-old, was released by Walsall at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and has found a new home now.

Academy graduate

The defender rose up through the academy at Walsall and was initially a key player for their youth sides before breaking into their first-team as a youngster.

He was handed his first professional contract in August 2016 and made his senior debut shortly after in an EFL Trophy game against Grimsby Town.

Cockerill-Mollett went on to make 32 appearances in total over the past few seasons for the Saddlers in all competitions.

The League Two side also loaned him out to AFC Telford United and Chasetown to get some game time.

They made the tough decision not to hand him a contract extension when his deal expired at the end of June.

New home

Cockerill-Mollett has now been snapped up by Tamworth and will be eager to get plenty of football under his belt this season.

They play in the Southern Premier League Central these days and are currently 6th in the league table.

The Lambs are also home to some ex-Football League players such as Martin Riley, Ben Hart, Jack Concannon and Jack Thomas.

Cockerill-Mollett is in line to make his debut this evening against Stourbridge.