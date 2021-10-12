Carlisle United are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Chris Beech.

Here are five outsiders for the vacant position-

Sam Ricketts

He has been available since he was sacked by Shrewsbury Town in November last year and is closing in on 12 months out of the dugout. The Welshman has also managed National League side Wrexham in the past.

Paul Simpson

The experienced coach has played for and managed Carlisle in the past and knows the club inside out. He currently works at Championship side Bristol City but would he fancy going back to Brunton Park?

Shaun Derry

He is currently first-team coach at Crystal Palace under Patrick Viera but may feel he has a point to prove as a number one in the Football League after previous stints at Notts County and Cambridge United.

Gary Caldwell

The Scotsman won the League One title with Wigan Athletic in 2016 but his recent managerial stints at Chesterfield and Partick Thistle ended in the sack.

He has recently worked with Newcastle United Under-23s and currently holds a loans manager role at Manchester City.

Sol Campbell

He is weighing up his next job in the game and is an option for Carlisle.

The former Arsenal defender did an impressive job at Macclesfield Town a couple of years and kept them in League Two against the odds. He has also since been at Southend United.