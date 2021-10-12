Sheffield United have signed Brazilian youngster Fernando Marcedo, according to ESPN-Brazil correspondent Joao Castelo-Branco (see tweet below).

Exclusivo: Novo brasileiro no Sheffield United. Fernando Macedo, o Fernandinho de Presidente Prudente com 17 anos assinou hoje um contrato profissional no clube tradicional atualmente na Championship… pic.twitter.com/ju4Hug3CKs — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) October 11, 2021

Sheffield United have swooped to to land the teenager on a professional contract.

Marcedo, who is 17-years-old, is said to have lived in England since 2019.

He has now seemingly earned himself a deal at Bramall Lane, though there has been no official announcement from the club yet.

What else do we know about him?

Reporter Castelo-Branco says Marcedo is an attacker and played in the academy at Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil.

They are based in Sao Paolo and play their football in the Brazilian top flight.

Marcedo left his home country a couple of years ago to make a career for himself in the UK.

He was then handed a trial by Sheffield United recently and has done enough to earn himself a contract with the Yorkshire side.

Where will he fit in?

The Blades may have signed him to initially bolster their options for their Under-18s/23s sides and it will be interesting to see which team he plays for first.

Paul Heckingbottom remains in charge of their Under-23s after his stint as interim manager last season.

He has done a good job with their young players over recent times and currently works with the likes of Regan Slater, Kasper Lopata, Zak Brunt and Joe Starbuck.

Marcedo is a name for Sheffield United fans to keep an eye out for in the future.