Charlie Owens is a name that QPR fans will recognise, but may not have seen in action before.

Owens, 23, is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur youth academy. The Islington-born midfielder joined QPR back in 2018 but is yet to make his league debut for the Rs, owing to an absolutely torrid time with injury since his move to west London.

He’s featured three times in domestic cups for QPR, making his league debut during a brief loan spell with Wycombe Wanderers in 2019.

But Owens hasn’t played a compeitive game of football for QPR since the 2019/20 season. The midfielder underwent two knee operations in 2020 and saw his previous deal expire last summer, but QPR have shown great faith and loyalty in the Englishman to hand him a new deal which keeps him at the club until next summer.

It seems to be the final chance then for Owen to make it at QPR, so what’s the latest regarding his injury?

The last bit of injury news regarding Owens came back in February when R’s assistant manager John Eustace revealed that Owens was back on the grass in training, and stepping up his recovery.

Owens though wouldn’t go on to feature during the end of last season and there’s been nothing to report since.

It suggests that Owens is quietly working his way back to fitness and for a lot of QPR fans, they’ll be gunning to see him make it at the club after so long on the sidelines and so much time spent recovering from injury, only to run into more setbacks.

Of the brief glimpses that fans have seen, Owens looks as though he could be a real prospect but time is running out for him, and he’ll surely need to show some sort of fitness to have his deal extended beyond this campaign.