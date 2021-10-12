Hull City will be taking more than 2,000 fans to Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Hull City head across Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town in the Championship this weekend, and the Tigers will be backed by their ‘biggest away following’ in almost two years with more than 2,000 fans expected to make the trip.

The club has sold more than 2,000 tickets for the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend and have less than 300 remaining on sale.

Grant McCann’s side won their first outing in nine last time out when they hosted and beat Middlesbrough 2-0 – their first win since the opening day of the season.

Hull have certainly established themselves as early relegation candidates following their promotion from League One last time round but they went into this international break a point and a place above the drop zone.

And of course, there’s still plenty of time for Hull to stabilise their season. Only 11 games of the season have passed so far and up next they face a Town side who’ve enjoyed a unprecedentedly strong start to the campaign.

Carlos Corberan’s side sit in 7th-place of the table having claimed 17 points from their opening 11 league fixtures. Their form of late has started to wobble though – the Terriers lost two on the bounce before beating Blackburn Rovers at home, and drawing away at Luton Town before the break.

The visit of Hull this weekend should be one that they’re expecting to win on paper but with so many Hull fans making the journey, it’ll make the game all the more difficult for Huddersfield – see what these Hull City fans have said online ahead of this weekend:

Close to capacity over 2,300 fans makin’ the journey, great support! — Dan Potter (@Huffy1001) October 11, 2021

Get these sold out — Joseph Carr (@Joseph_Carr02) October 11, 2021