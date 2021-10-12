Peterborough United have appointed former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell as their interim CEO.

Rodwell, 50, is a controversial character to say the least.

A former football with the likes of Rushden & Diamonds and many other lower league sides, Rodwell is best known for operating as chief executive with the likes of Notts County, Scunthorpe United and most recently Sunderland.

He took on his previous post at the Stadium of Light in April 2020 and would leave upon Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ arrival at the club at the start of this year.

Rodwell has also worked on the boards at both the EFL and the FA Council.

Yesterday though, Posh announced that they’d appointed Rodwell as their interim CEO and it was met with some widespread criticism from fans across the EFL, most notably from Sunderland fans though.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Posh’s appointment of Rodwell: