Peterborough United have appointed former Sunderland chief executive Jim Rodwell as their interim CEO.

Rodwell, 50, is a controversial character to say the least.

A former football with the likes of Rushden & Diamonds and many other lower league sides, Rodwell is best known for operating as chief executive with the likes of Notts County, Scunthorpe United and most recently Sunderland.

He took on his previous post at the Stadium of Light in April 2020 and would leave upon Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ arrival at the club at the start of this year.

Rodwell has also worked on the boards at both the EFL and the FA Council.

Yesterday though, Posh announced that they’d appointed Rodwell as their interim CEO and it was met with some widespread criticism from fans across the EFL, most notably from Sunderland fans though.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about Posh’s appointment of Rodwell:

First thing he did at Sunderland was oversee the disgraceful attempt to get away without refunding SC holders for behind closed doors games. Then supported project big picture which would have been awful for safc. Only here a few months. Dreadful. Hope he's better for you — Guinness Guzzler (@GuzzlerSAFC) October 11, 2021

Wow! Sorry guys, don’t mind Posh and a lot of time for @DMAC102 so amazed at this as couldn’t see him getting a top job again. Hope interim means until the weekend for your sake — Patrick Turner (@pjturner81) October 11, 2021

Wouldn’t trust him to put the cat out — Chrisla (@ChrisCoulyacker) October 11, 2021

Unbelievable mugs like this manage get other jobs — Kris Burt (@SAFCburty) October 11, 2021

Deepest condolences — Andrew Malcolmson (@podmundo) October 11, 2021

Good luck with that one — Andy Stobbart (@anorthernbullet) October 12, 2021

Announc relegation — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧 (@FORSTERSAFC) October 11, 2021

My condolences lads — Dec🇫🇷🇩🇪 (@declanprice02) October 11, 2021