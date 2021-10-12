Sheffield United’s fairytale first season back in the Premier League saw them deal out surprises to many and establish themselves as a top-half side.

Sheffield United, however, saw that fairytale fizzle away last season as they looked relegation candidates all season.

They started out that way in this season’s Championship and likewise looked to be heading towards a relegation battle. However, a run of unbeaten games saw those worries alleviated.

Those hopes have been dented a little by back-to-back defeats against Bournemouth (2-1) and Middlesbrough (2-0).

Here we look at Sheffield United’s top five performers so far this season, as per the WhoScored website:

5. Oliver Norwood 6.78

30-year-old Norwood has been a solid figure in a somewhat misfiring Blades midfield. He’s made 10 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit and has a high passing accuracy of 87.1%. He’s yet to get on the scoreboard for United, something that boss Slavisa Jokanovic might be looking for.

4. Ben Osborn 6.90

Left-sided midfielder Osborn has nine Championship appearances under his belt for the Blades this season. Seven of these appearances have been starts and he has two goals to his name. That gives him a solid base upon which to build and develop,

3. Iliman Ndiaye 6.98

The 21-year-old French youngster has really impressed in his five outings since stepping up from the Under-23s at Bramall Lane. The youngster, who was once on the books at Marseille has scored two goals and added one assist. He continues to impress and looks a player likely to do so as the season progresses.

2. John Egan 6.98

Irish centre-back Egan is Premier League quality and is showing that in this season’s Championship campaign for Sheffield United. He’s featured in all 11 of the Blades’ games and has bagged two goals.

1. Morgan Gibbs-White 7.40

Another Sheffield player showing his Premier League qualities is on-loan Wolves man Gibbs-White. The 21-year-old has made six Championship appearances since his arrival from Molineaux and has definitely caught the eye. That has come from three goals and two assists in a start that will give fans confidence that there is more to come from him.