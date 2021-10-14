Bristol Rovers have began a turbulent campaign since their relegation from League One last season.

The performances from many players this season hasn’t been to many supporters’ standards and has left manager Joey Barton under scrutiny from many. However, some individuals are beginning to have a rhythm and put in consistently good performances.

Here we look at Bristol Rovers top five performers so far this season, from WhoScored…

5. Harry Anderson 6.70

The new signing from Lincoln City has been able to shine through a poor squad, allowing him to become a regular on the team sheet.

Having played the most minutes so far this season for the Gas, Anderson’s pace and dribbling ability has been pivotal in creating opportunities for the rest of the squad.

4. Sam Finley 6.73

A follower of Barton from Fleetwood to Rovers, Finley has been rewarded with a heavy amount of play time so far this season.

Becoming the regular midfielder whilst the rest of the central midfielder tussle for the other role, Finley has gained the trust of the supporters to be the man who is relied on to control the midfield when possible.

3. Cian Harries 7.01

The Welsh central defender made consistent appearances in last season’s squad and has already this season shown his ability to command the back line.

With the defensive line-up still being determined by Barton, Harries’ recent performances have opened the door for him to take his position by storm and enjoy a good run of games.

2. Connor Taylor 7.07

Stoke City loanee Taylor has been one of the standout performers of the season with many Gasheads labelling him a fan-favourite.

His performances in a poorly performing side have been the difference between a slight loss and a thrashing. Taylor’s heading and marking ability have been second to none, and if he can continue this form into the Christmas period, the fortunes at Bristol Rovers Football Club may be about to change.

1. Anthony Evans 7.08

The central attacking midfielder has made his mark for the Gas already with his intelligent play and attacking prowess.

Scoring one goal and two assists doesn’t represent the 23-year-old fairly. His fluent movement creates space and chances many in the squad are struggling to at this time, and with a goal in his most recent performance Evans will be hoping to kick on and enjoy this season with Rovers.