Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a flying start to the new campaign, sitting pretty at the top of the League One table.

Ryan Lowe’s Pilgrims have soared to the summit of the third-tier, losing just once in their opening 12 games.

Plymouth Argyle have all the momentum as they prepare to return after the international break, where it will be hoped that they can continue their run of form. Their eye-catching start to the campaign as seen a number of starting XI players star for Lowe’s side.

Here, we take a look at Plymouth Argyle’s top five performers of the season so far according to WhoScored:

5. Ryan Broom – 7.05

Just edging out Conor Grant and Panutche Camara in the top five Peterborough United loanee Ryan Broom.

He has laid on three assists and scored once from central midfield, becoming a mainstay in Lowe’s side since arriving on a temporary basis in the summer window.

4. James Wilson – 7.11

Another summer signing who has impressed since arriving is experienced centre-back Wilson.

The 32-year-old has helped keep three clean sheets in nine League One outings, becoming a commanding presence in the back three while also chipping in with an assist.

3. Brendan Galloway – 7.11

The third but not final summer signing in the top five is left-sided ace Brendan Galloway, who has impressed in a new left-sided centre-back role since arriving at Home Park.

He has netted once, laid on one assist and helped keep four League One clean sheets in nine appearances.

2. Ryan Hardie – 7.15

Just missing out on top spot is in-form striker Ryan Hardie, whose performances have attracted high praise in recent months.

The Scot has formed an eye-catching partnership with Luke Jephcott and netted 10 goals in 14 games across all competitions, also providing two assists.

1. Dan Scarr – 7.20

Top of the pile is the fourth and final summer signing Dan Scarr, who has played every minute of League One action since signing from Walsall.

His commanding presence both in the air and on the ground have been key to Plymouth Argyle’s success and it will be hoped he can continue to star as Lowe’s side push on through the campaign.