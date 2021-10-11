Stoke City midfielder Mario Vrancic’s injury is “nothing major”, assistant manager Dean Holden has confirmed.

Since arriving from Norwich City on a free transfer, Bosnian midfielder Mario Vrancic has emerged as one of Stoke City’s top performers.

The 32-year-old has been a mainstay in Michael O’Neill’s starting 11, playing 11 times across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and provided four assists.

However, there were concerns when he was forced off through injury towards the end of the Potters’ victory over West Brom. The blow forced him to drop out of the Bosnia and Herzegovina squad after earning his first call-up in two years.

Now though, it has emerged that Vrancic’s injury is “nothing serious”.

As quoted by Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke’s assistant manager Dean Holden has confirmed that after assessment, Vrancic should be fine for the clash against Sheffield United this Saturday. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s nothing major at all with Mario. He was just feeling something towards the end of the [West Brom] game.

“He went away to see the doctor and we’re hopeful he’ll be fit for the Sheffield United game.”

Relief for O’Neill and co

The news will come as music to the ears of O’Neill and co, given the important role Vrancic has played since his arrival.

His technical ability on the ball has seen him stand out in the middle of the park, impressing as either a deep-lying playmaker or slightly further forward as an attacking midfielder.

It will be hoped that he can continue his strong form for the Potters as they look to mount a serious push for promotion this season.